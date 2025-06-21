Aslak Lie Cabin Unveiling & Ribbon-Cutting

media release: Join us as we unveil the beautifully restored Aslak Lie Cabin—a historic 1848–49 log structure celebrating Norwegian-American craftsmanship. Once neglected near Mount Horeb, this cherished cabin has been carefully restored using traditional methods by master craftsmen and dedicated volunteers. Come celebrate with us at our ribbon-cutting ceremony and learn more about this unique piece of Wisconsin history.

