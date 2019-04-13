Asleep at the Wheel

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

For nearly half a century, Asleep at the Wheel has been a staple of country music. The western swing icons have scored 10 Grammys on the strength of their 20 studio albums and show no sign of slowing down anytime soon. The band’s latest, a 2015 tribute to Bob Wills, features collaborations with everyone from Merle Haggard and George Strait to the Avett Brothers and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Info
Music
608-877-4400
