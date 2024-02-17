media release:

Aspiring Knitters! Learn to Knit with Mother of Purl

590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

Saturday, February 24, 2024 | 9a-3p | Deadline to register: February 17, 2024

$130 class only; or $160 class + materials

Ages 13+

Aspiring Knitters! Learn to Knit! In this class, you will make a cowl and practice your stitches. The focus of this class will be for never before knitters. if you have always wanted to learn how to knit and are not sure how to get started, this class is for you!

Students will learn the fundamentals of hand knitting. You will be personally walked through the process of knitting and learn how to:

-Cast on,

-knit, and purl,

-check your gauge,

-bind off your stitches.

To register: https://www.riverartsinc.org/aspiring-knitters/