8/1-10, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday. $58.50-$50.90.

media release: A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Tony-winning musical Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country’s most successful and would-be assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in US history.