Assemblies and Demonstrations: Understanding the Madison Method and Your Rights

media release: The Madison Police Department has added two more dates for presentations covering a person's rights during assemblies and demonstrations.

One is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25. It will be held at Central Library in Room 301 (201 W. Mifflin St.) starting at 6 p.m.

Then on March 30, officers in the North District are hosting this presentation at Lakeview Public Library (2845 N. Sherman Ave.) starting at 6:30 p.m.

Part of these presentations will cover the ever-evolving Madison Method, which is our department's nationally recognized philosophy for policing large events, crowds and protests.

Additional presentations on this topic are in the works and will be announced at a later date