Assemblies and Demonstrations: Understanding the Madison Method and Your Rights

media release: The Madison Police Department has two upcoming presentations covering a person's rights during assemblies and demonstrations.

The first is scheduled for Thursday at our Midtown District (4020 Mineral Point Rd.) starting at 5:30 p.m.

Next week, officers in the South District are hosting this presentation at Goodman Library (2222 S. Park St.) on March 24 starting at 5 p.m.

Part of these presentations will cover the ever-evolving Madison Method, which is our department's nationally recognized philosophy for policing large events, crowds and protests.

Additional presentations on this topic are in the works and will be announced at a later date.