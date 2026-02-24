Assemblies and Demonstrations: Understanding the Madison Method and Your Rights

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The East District is hosting a "Demonstrations and Assembly" Presentation at Pinney Library (Community Room B) on Friday, February 27, from 1pm-2pm. The Pinney Library is located at 516 Cottage Grove Road. 

The East District is hosting another presentation on this same topic on Wednesday, March 11, from 6pm-7pm. This presentation will take place at the Hawthorne Library (Community Room) located at 2707 E. Washington Avenue.

The Midtown District is hosting a "Demonstrations and Assembly" Presentation at the Midtown Police District on Thursday, March 19, at 5:30pm. The Midtown Police District is located at 4020 Mineral Point Road.

Info

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Politics & Activism, Public Meetings
Google Calendar - Assemblies and Demonstrations: Understanding the Madison Method and Your Rights - 2026-03-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Assemblies and Demonstrations: Understanding the Madison Method and Your Rights - 2026-03-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Assemblies and Demonstrations: Understanding the Madison Method and Your Rights - 2026-03-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Assemblies and Demonstrations: Understanding the Madison Method and Your Rights - 2026-03-11 18:00:00 ical