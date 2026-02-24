Assemblies and Demonstrations: Understanding the Madison Method and Your Rights

media release: The East District is hosting a "Demonstrations and Assembly" Presentation at Pinney Library (Community Room B) on Friday, February 27, from 1pm-2pm. The Pinney Library is located at 516 Cottage Grove Road.

The East District is hosting another presentation on this same topic on Wednesday, March 11, from 6pm-7pm. This presentation will take place at the Hawthorne Library (Community Room) located at 2707 E. Washington Avenue.

The Midtown District is hosting a "Demonstrations and Assembly" Presentation at the Midtown Police District on Thursday, March 19, at 5:30pm. The Midtown Police District is located at 4020 Mineral Point Road.