Assif Tshahar & Tatusya Nakatani

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Tone Madison, Cafe CODA and Union Cab of Madison Cooperative present:

A night of music with Assif Tsahar (tenor saxophone) and Tatusya Nakatani (percussion)

Assif Tsahar and Tatsuya Nakatani started their duo 16 years ago, getting together once a week every Sunday to play in Cooper Square, downtown Manhattan. After a year they put out their first of three CD's, “Come Sunday” which was followed through the years by “Solitude” with the addition of a string quartet, their last duo album “I Got It Bad” and one soundtrack for the Israeli film “Thailand”. Even after stopping their weekly meeting they continue their collaboration, playing and touring, their musical interactions becoming telepathic and mystical.

$15/$10 for Tone Madison Sustainers (tonemadison.com/donate)

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-630-9089
