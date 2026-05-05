RSVP for Associated Bank Veterans Cohort

media release: StartingBlock Madison, the city's premier startup hub and coworking community, today announced the launch of the Associated Bank Veterans Cohort, a free 12-week business accelerator designed exclusively for veterans and their immediate family members. The program begins June 2, 2026 and runs through August 25, 2026, with sessions held every Tuesday evening from 4–6pm at StartingBlock's facility at 821 East Washington Ave, Suite 200, in Madison.

The cohort is made possible through the sponsorship of Associated Bank and is offered at no cost to participants. Applications are open now and close May 15, 2026.

The program is limited to 12 participants.

The Associated Bank Veterans Cohort is designed to help veteran entrepreneurs at all stages — from those with an early-stage concept to founders actively building a business — develop the skills, networks, and resources needed to succeed. The curriculum is built around the leadership, operational discipline, and mission-focus that veterans bring from their service, applying those strengths directly to the challenges of building a company.

"Veterans are some of the most capable people I know — they lead under pressure, execute with discipline, and are wired to serve something bigger than themselves," said Scott Mosley, CEO of StartingBlock Madison and U.S. Navy veteran. "What they often lack isn't ability — it's access. This cohort exists to change that. We're proud to partner with Associated Bank to offer this program at no cost, because the only barrier to entry should be the drive to build something."

Eligible applicants include veterans of any branch of the U.S. military or U.S. Coast Guard and their immediate family members who are located in or around the Madison area. Participants do not need an existing business — only the motivation to start or grow one.

Apply: startingblockmadison.org/programs/accelerator-application

For more information about the Associated Bank Veterans Cohort, visit startingblockmadison.org/associated-bank-veterans-cohort.

About StartingBlock Madison StartingBlock Madison is a nonprofit startup hub, coworking space, and incubator located in the heart of Madison, Wisconsin. StartingBlock provides entrepreneurs with the space, community, programming, and resources they need to start and grow companies. Since opening, StartingBlock has supported hundreds of founders across a wide range of industries and stages.