Association of Church Musicians, Madison Chapter of the American Guild of Organists

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

Organ recital performed by member of the Association of Church Musicians and the Madison Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. All of the selections are written by American composers. The concert is a fund raiser for the Ruth Pilger Andrews Scholarship Fund which provides regular stipends for organ study. A reception will follow the program.

608-628-7031
