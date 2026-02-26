Association of Church Musicians, Madison Chapter of the American Guild of Organists
to
First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
Organ recital performed by member of the Association of Church Musicians and the Madison Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. All of the selections are written by American composers. The concert is a fund raiser for the Ruth Pilger Andrews Scholarship Fund which provides regular stipends for organ study. A reception will follow the program.
Info
First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
Fundraisers
Music