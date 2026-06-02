Asteria Ice Cream Grand Opening
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media release: Asteria Ice Cream, Sun Prairie’s newest sweet-treat destination, is thrilled to announce its grand opening celebration starting Wednesday, June 10, at 111 W. Main Street, Sun Prairie. The community is invited to celebrate with family-friendly activities, signature menu items, and prize drawings.
Founded by Jeff and Titania Gauger, the new shop will offer an elevated dessert experience, featuring ice cream and desserts crafted in-house with a focus on premium ingredients, local sourcing, and a sense of elevated nostalgia.
"Our vision for Asteria was to create a magical space where desserts become a destination,” said Jeff Gauger, founder. "We want our guests to experience a dreamy, magical atmosphere paired with playful, culinary flavors."
Highlights of Asteria’s menu include 12 culinary ice creams, such as single-origin Hawaiian Vanilla, Calico Coffee, a coffee and salted caramel ice cream with espresso fudge and salted caramel ribbons, and Strawberry Crunch, a roasted strawberry ice cream with strawberry pieces and white chocolate-strawberry crunch bits. Asteria will also offer specialty sundaes like the banana split with brûlée banana and signature gooey brownie sundae, over-the-top malts and milkshakes, and hand-crafted sodas.
The Grand Opening hours and activities include:
Wednesday, June 10 - Ribbon cutting with Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Sun Prairie at noon, with a preview immediately following.
Thursday, June 11, 12 - 8 pm - Grand opening celebration, add a little magic to your scoop with free sprinkles to celebrate our grand opening and the last day of school.
Weekend hours are Friday, June 12, from 12 - 10 pm, Saturday, June 13, from 12 - 10 pm, and Sunday, June 14, from 12 - 8 pm. Festivities will include:
- The first 250 customers each day will receive a custom Asteria Ice Cream sticker.
- Enter the in-store raffle to win gift cards and other prizes.
- Kids’ games and activities.
- Giveaway drawings for tagged posts on our social media channels!
Following the Grand Opening weekend, Asteria will be open from 12 pm to 8 pm on Thursdays and Sundays, and 12 pm to 10 pm on Fridays & Saturdays.
For more information about Asteria Ice Cream, visit www.asteriaicecream.com or follow Asteria Ice Cream on Instagram @asteriaicecream, Facebook @Asteria Ice Cream, or TikTok @asteria_icecream.