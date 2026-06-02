Asteria Ice Cream Grand Opening

media release: Asteria Ice Cream, Sun Prairie’s newest sweet-treat destination, is thrilled to announce its grand opening celebration starting Wednesday, June 10, at 111 W. Main Street, Sun Prairie. The community is invited to celebrate with family-friendly activities, signature menu items, and prize drawings.

Founded by Jeff and Titania Gauger, the new shop will offer an elevated dessert experience, featuring ice cream and desserts crafted in-house with a focus on premium ingredients, local sourcing, and a sense of elevated nostalgia.

"Our vision for Asteria was to create a magical space where desserts become a destination,” said Jeff Gauger, founder. "We want our guests to experience a dreamy, magical atmosphere paired with playful, culinary flavors."

Highlights of Asteria’s menu include 12 culinary ice creams, such as single-origin Hawaiian Vanilla, Calico Coffee, a coffee and salted caramel ice cream with espresso fudge and salted caramel ribbons, and Strawberry Crunch, a roasted strawberry ice cream with strawberry pieces and white chocolate-strawberry crunch bits. Asteria will also offer specialty sundaes like the banana split with brûlée banana and signature gooey brownie sundae, over-the-top malts and milkshakes, and hand-crafted sodas.

The Grand Opening hours and activities include:

Wednesday, June 10 - Ribbon cutting with Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Sun Prairie at noon, with a preview immediately following.

Thursday, June 11, 12 - 8 pm - Grand opening celebration, add a little magic to your scoop with free sprinkles to celebrate our grand opening and the last day of school.

Weekend hours are Friday, June 12, from 12 - 10 pm, Saturday, June 13, from 12 - 10 pm, and Sunday, June 14, from 12 - 8 pm. Festivities will include:

The first 250 customers each day will receive a custom Asteria Ice Cream sticker.

Enter the in-store raffle to win gift cards and other prizes.

Kids’ games and activities.

Giveaway drawings for tagged posts on our social media channels!

Following the Grand Opening weekend, Asteria will be open from 12 pm to 8 pm on Thursdays and Sundays, and 12 pm to 10 pm on Fridays & Saturdays.

For more information about Asteria Ice Cream, visit www.asteriaicecream.com or follow Asteria Ice Cream on Instagram @asteriaicecream, Facebook @Asteria Ice Cream, or TikTok @asteria_icecream.