Astronomy For Kids

press release: Yellowstone Lake State Park will host a program where you can learn about astronomy on Saturday, September 1, at 7:00pm in the amphitheater near the campground. All park programs are free and are for all ages, but a vehicle admission sticker is required and can be purchased at the park office. Following this program, around 7:30 pm the UW-Madison Astronomy department will teach you even more about astronomy and if it’s a clear night will let you look through their telescope at the stars.