media release: Astronomy on Tap (AoT) Madison is a free event that tries to reach people of all ages and backgrounds. The audience can range from people who haven’t seen any science since high school to those with PhDs. Hosted by members of the UW-Madison Astronomy Department, throughout the academic year we host monthly events in the third week of the month throughout different venues in Madison, WI.

Our AoT event for this month is coming up on March 21 at Leopold's Books and Cafe from 7pm - 8:30pm. This event will include a set of three talks given by some of our PhD students and professors from the UW-Madison Astronomy Department along with some fun astronomy trivia and bingo along the way.

Facebook RSVP link for audiences who would like to RSVP prior to the event https://www.facebook.com/ events/716677396667241/