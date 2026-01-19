At the Barre

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join Madison Ballet and host Chris Fahrenthold for At the Barre--a salon series where dance meets conversation in the cozy, book-lined heart of Leopold's. Each evening features an intimate discussion with a special guest from the world of ballet--whether a dancer, choreographer, teacher, or member of the creative team--offering a behind-the-scenes look at the ideas, stories, and creative processes shaping the season's productions. Free and open to the public these events offer an up-close look at the world of dance in one of Madison's most beloved cultural spaces.

This month’s event features Chloe Angyal, former journalist and author of Turning Pointe: How a New Generation of Dancers is Saving Ballet From Itself and the romance novels Pas de Don’tPointe of Pride, and Barre Fight.

Info

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - At the Barre - 2026-02-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - At the Barre - 2026-02-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - At the Barre - 2026-02-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - At the Barre - 2026-02-05 19:00:00 ical