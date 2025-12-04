media release: Join Madison Ballet and host Chris Fahrenthold for At the Barre--a salon series where dance meets conversation in the cozy, book-lined heart of Leopold's. Each evening features an intimate discussion with a special guest from the world of ballet--whether a dancer, choreographer, teacher, or member of the creative team--offering a behind-the-scenes look at the ideas, stories, and creative processes shaping the season's productions. Free and open to the public these events offer an up-close look at the world of dance in one of Madison's most beloved cultural spaces.

For this festive December edition, we take a closer look at The Nutcracker—not just as holiday favorite, but as a cultural touchstone shaped by tradition and reinvention with special guest company dancer (and veteran Sugar Plum) Michaela King. Please join us for an evening of reflections and revelations on what it means to live inside this iconic ballet year after year and how artists push themselves to inhabit a role and unlock the ballet’s familiar magic night after night.