media release: Join Madison Ballet and host Chris Fahrenthold for At the Barre--a salon series where dance meets conversation in the cozy, book-lined heart of Leopold's. Each evening features an intimate discussion with a special guest from the world of ballet--whether a dancer, choreographer, teacher, or member of the creative team--offering a behind-the-scenes look at the ideas, stories, and creative processes shaping the season's productions. Free and open to the public these events offer an up-close look at the world of dance in one of Madison's most beloved cultural spaces.