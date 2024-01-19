At the Drive In
Camp Createability 4230 Argosy Court, Madison, Wisconsin 5374
media release: Camp Createability is excited to present our first theater production, "At the Drive In". This musical was written by our very own students and they are excited to show it to you in January. Get your tickets today as there are limited seats available. Your ticket includes the show and a meal.
Friday, January 19 - 6pm; Saturday, January 2 - 6pm; Sunday, January 21 - 1pm
