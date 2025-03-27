media release: Calling all movie and booby lovers! Cherry Popper is beyond excited to bring you a burlesque show about Movies! Cherry Popper’s At The Movies celebrates Movies of all kind, various styles, genres, and from many decades, brought to you by a wonderfully talented cast of movie enthusiasts from Madison, Milwaukee and nearby areas! Perhaps we’ll go Back to the Future, maybe a Purge will occur, we may even Kill Bill. You will have to come and see!

As an added bonus, there will be movie related prizes to the lucky ticket holders, thoughtfully donated by local movie-related establishments: Flix Brewhouse, 4 Star Video, and Clary’s Gourmet Popcorn - because what are the movies without popcorn! All proceeds will go to funding more shows and paying performers.

March 27

6:30pm Doors

7pm Show

$12 + $$$ for Tips and Raffles

At Crucible