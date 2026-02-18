media release: Calling all movie and booby lovers! Blaque Starr and Cherry Popper are beyond excited to bring you a burlesque show all about movies! At The Movies: a burlesque show celebrates cinema and film of all kind, various styles, genres, and from many decades, brought to you by a wonderfully talented cast of movie enthusiasts from Madison, Milwaukee and nearby areas! Perhaps we’ll be Terrified, work a 9 to 5 with a Sponge, or even get Hooked by a pirate or two.

As an added bonus, we are partnering with the local companies to bring some movie prizes and surprises to the night! Including MCT Visions Entertainment, 4 star video and Flix Brewhouse!

February 26, 2026

6:30pm Doors

7pm Show

$12 + $$$ for Tips and Raffles

At Crucible