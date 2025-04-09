ATD-MAC Facilitation Workout

media release: This event is an opportunity for facilitators at any level to "work out" new or existing content with a community of peers. Present course material using the screen provided, or share a concept and get feedback from the group. Nervous about speaking in front of others? Use this event to practice and get feedback (or not) from the group. Time slots will likely be 5-10 min.

Objective: Building the Training Delivery & Facilitation capability within ATD's Talent Development Capability Model