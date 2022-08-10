ATD Summer Social

Boulder Brewpub, Verona 950 Kimball Lane, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: ATD-MAC has once again partnered with United Way of Dane County to give back to the community. This time we'll be filling backpacks with school supplies at Boulder Brew Pub. Join us for some volunteer work and a social hour afterwards to connect and give back. While registration is free please consider making a donation to buy school supplies for a child in need.

