"Athletic Ability" Sneak Preview

media release: Join us from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m on Aug 15th at 1226 Williamson St, Madison for a sneak peek of the GSAFE & Fair Wisconsin photo exhibition, Athletic Ability. The photo series features portraits of LGBTQ+ Wisconsin student athletes.

Refreshments will be served during the photo exhibition, which is free and open to all ages.

The series hopes to put a human face and tell a story about LGBTQ+ student athletes. To not see them only as a statistic but as a young person following a dream and living out a passion. They are only starting out in life and need all the support they can obtain from their community, their school and their government. We hope to show this through these portraits. This body of work is made possible and funded GSAFE and given encouragement and support by Fair Wisconsin.

Please visit the photographer's website where new portraits will be added to the series. Rae hopes to have the series range between 12 and 15 portraits in total. Visit the link below to read the full artist statement and learn more.

