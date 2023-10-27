Atlantic Road Trip, UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. General admission: $15; Students: Free (ticket required)
media release: Atlantic Road Trip is an international project combining prominent musical voices from Europe and America, exploring the evolution and fusion of traditional indigenous folk music from Scotland, Ireland, and Slovakia, and their historical coalescence through the medium of contemporary jazz and improvised music.