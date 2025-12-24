Atlas Improv

media release: Need something wholesome to do with your out of town family? Need a pick-me-up from the holiday blues Just want to laugh until the reindeer come home? Atlas Improv has the answer for you: A Very Atlas Christmas Show!

Two hours of holiday themed Improv that the whole family can enjoy. Come and experience the fun:

Silly short form improv games!

Stories of Christmas Past themed improv!

Improvised Christmas Carols

Topped off with a totally new Improvised Christmas movie!

Pay what you can, or bring an item to be donated to people in need.

Atlas Improv Company 609 East Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy, Holidays
