Atlas Improv
Atlas Improv Company 609 East Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Need something wholesome to do with your out of town family? Need a pick-me-up from the holiday blues Just want to laugh until the reindeer come home? Atlas Improv has the answer for you: A Very Atlas Christmas Show!
Two hours of holiday themed Improv that the whole family can enjoy. Come and experience the fun:
Silly short form improv games!
Stories of Christmas Past themed improv!
Improvised Christmas Carols
Topped off with a totally new Improvised Christmas movie!
Pay what you can, or bring an item to be donated to people in need.