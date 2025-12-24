media release: Need something wholesome to do with your out of town family? Need a pick-me-up from the holiday blues Just want to laugh until the reindeer come home? Atlas Improv has the answer for you: A Very Atlas Christmas Show!

Two hours of holiday themed Improv that the whole family can enjoy. Come and experience the fun:

Silly short form improv games!

Stories of Christmas Past themed improv!

Improvised Christmas Carols

Topped off with a totally new Improvised Christmas movie!

Pay what you can, or bring an item to be donated to people in need.