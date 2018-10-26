Atlas Improv Company

press release: 8PM, Theatresports: Two teams of improvisers face off for your laughs in a fast-paced, improvised and hilarious showdown. The audience provides suggestions for the scenes and games and sometimes even gets up on stage. Participation is voluntary, and the show is appropriate for everyone.

Fridays at 10PM: Atlas takes you to the movies with a long-form Double Feature. Action! Adventure! Romance! Trailers! The whole cinematic package, not to mention one free concession with the price of your ticket!

Saturdays at 10PM: Highly-trained improvisers bring long-form improv to the stage in The Showcase, featuring two exciting formats. Check out our Weaves, Armandos, La Rondes, Shakespeares, and more in this always fantastic show.

The Atlas Improv Co. Theater is located at 609 East Washington Ave at the corner of Blair and Washington. Parking is located in the back of the building and is accessible from E Washington Ave. or E Main St.

For reservations or more information call 259-9999 or visit www.atlasimprov.com.

Tickets are $8 for Adults / $5 for Children or Students (with student ID) and can be purchased at the door or reserved over the phone.