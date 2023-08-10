media release: Everybody panic!

In this show improvisers and stand-up comedians will be given a topic and little-to-no time to prepare a comedy set for the audience. Succeed or fail, it’s sure to be a load of laughs! In collaboration between Atlas Improv and Madison Comedy Week.

Hosted by Eli Wilz

Featuring: Hannah Magy, Grant Winkels, Peggy Hurley, Sam Dicke, Ian John, Mandy Kay

Tickets are available at the door, walk up only!

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.