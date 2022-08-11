press release: The Panic Room is the newest addition to the lineup of stellar productions at Atlas Improv. A mixture of standup and improv always does the soul well, and this one does just that. Comedians come to the stage for a written set, after which an improviser comes out and riffs on their set to take it in different directions than originally intended. Some would call it beating a dead horse, others would call it keeping a perfectly good horse alive for as long as possible. While the improviser performs, the comedian goes to write an entirely new set in a short amount of time about a topic that they choose before they leave the stage. This is truly a one of a kind show you’ll want to catch this Madison Comedy Week!

$5.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!