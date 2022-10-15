× Expand courtesy Atlas Improv Co. A gesticulating man stands over a reclining woman. Atlas Improv Co. members.

press release: Atlas Improv Company performs two shows most Friday and Saturday nights at our theater. Click here for directions and information on where to park. Tickets cost $8, $5 for students, educators and veterans, and can be purchased online or at the door. Reservations can be made for groups of four or more people by texting or calling (608) 216-5533.

The shows:

7PM Friday & Saturday - TheatreSports: Two teams of performers face off through fast-paced comedy improv. Audience members fuel the show by yelling out suggestions and participating onstage, so no two shows are alike. It's appropriate for all ages and is a sure-fire way to have a fun night out.

9PM Friday - Double Feature: Every Friday at 9pm, Atlas takes you to the movies with a long-form Double Feature. Action! Adventure! Romance! Trailers! We've got the whole cinematic package. See you at the movies!

9PM Saturday - The Showcase: Our highly-trained improvisers bring long-form improv to the stage in The Showcase. Featuring three exciting formats, we bring Madison something new from the frontiers of improv comedy. Check out our Weaves, Armandos, La Rondes, Shakespeares, and more in this always fantastic show.