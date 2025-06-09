media release:

James Anderson – Violin Tony Rogers – Cello Phil Spencer – Bass Ben Thomas – Bandoneon

Jonathan Geer – Piano

Formerly known as the Austin Piazzolla Quintet, The Atlas Tango Project (ATP) is a dynamic ensemble celebrated for its captivating renditions of the late Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla’s masterpieces, alongside an impressive collection of original compositions, predominantly in the “Nuevo-Tango” style pioneered by Piazzolla. The ensemble’s performances have delighted audiences at festivals and concert venues across the United States and Canada. Their exceptional artistry earned them a prestigious spotlight with the Colorado Ballet, where they were prominently featured in the world premiere performance of the ballet “The Angel of Buenos Aires.” Additionally, they have garnered acclaim as a quintet of distinguished soloists with the Wilmington Symphony in North Carolina,

Beyond their captivating performances, The ATP is dedicated to music education, offering clinics and masterclasses at universities and public schools. Recognizing that tango transcends mere technical proficiency, the ensemble prioritizes teaching the significance of passion, personal expression, and improvisation in music.

The group maintains an active touring schedule, averaging about three tours per year, and currently boasts five full-length records. Their latest album, “Estaciones y Sueños,” was recorded entirely remotely, with each member contributing from their home studios. It features Piazzolla’s Four Seasons alongside a diverse array of compositions by ATP founder and violinist James Anderson and bandoneonist Ben Thomas.