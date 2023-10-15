media release: October 15 at 7 PM | October 17 at 8 PM | $20 online / $25 at the door

Founded in 2009 and hailed as “one of the foremost tango ensembles in the country,” The Atlas Tango Project (formerly the Austin Piazzolla Quintet) specializes in the music of the late Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla as well as original nuevo tango compositions. Founded by James Anderson (violin), Atlas Tango has been performing to captivated audiences since 2009. With Jonathan Geer (piano), Ben Thomas (bandoneon), Tony Rogers (cello), and Phil Spencer (bass), all from diverse musical backgrounds, the band continues the Nuevo Tango tradition through intense live shows which feature unique arrangements of Piazzolla’s groundbreaking works, breathtaking original compositions, and fiery improvisation. Atlas Tango has performed in the nation’s premier concert halls, jazz clubs, universities, and festivals, including the premiere of “The Angel of Buenos Aires” with the world-renowned Colorado Ballet in 2016. In 2019, the group returned to the concert stage with the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra to perform their own arrangements in front of a packed Wilson Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.