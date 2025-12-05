× Expand Jordan Billings A close up of ATLiens. ATLiens

media release: ATLiens are landing at Liquid Madison on December 5th, and tickets are officially ON SALE NOW! Known for their absolutely devastating bass, chrome masks, and glowing red eyes, this mysterious duo is bringing their cinematic sound and alien energy straight to our dancefloor.

Fresh off their other-worldy new release of Creed's "One Last Breath", ATLiens continue to push boundaries with their immersive, high-intensity live shows that blend aggressive sound design with eerie, atmospheric vibes. Prepare for abduction.