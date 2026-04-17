media release: Join us for an evening of modern chamber music with ATLYS on Friday, May 15th at 7:00pm. Doors at 6:30pm.

Buckle up for a high-energy, explosive string quartet concert unlike anything you’ve seen before, featuring a genre-blurring mix of original music, reimagined covers, and brand-new pieces you haven’t heard yet. If you love the music of Bridgerton, attending candlelight concerts, listening to film scores on blast, or the timeless charm of string quartet music—with a bold, modern twist—this concert is for you.

Born from a conservatory chamber music background, barrier-breaking string quartet ATLYS was formed from a dream to bust through classical concert stereotypes and create a welcoming concert atmosphere for people of all backgrounds. The all-female, powerhouse group has created an atlas of cinematic music spanning a variety of genres, following in the footsteps of groups like the Turtle Island and Kronos string quartets by pushing the boundaries of sound with their traditional instruments and incorporating technology experimentation through looping and computer programming.

Self-built and fan-funded, they have built a global fanbase and their music has been streamed over 25 million times worldwide. Their punchy and virtuosic sound has taken them to venues like Red Rocks and the Gorge Amphitheater, but they’re equally at home in more intimate venues. They’ve supported artists from a plethora of backgrounds like EDM producer Seven Lions, ska punk legends Streetlight Manifesto, and alternative, feel good band, Sammy Rae and the Friends.

ATLYS has revolutionized their paradigm, perfecting the art of remote recording, launching a YouTube channel featuring tutorials and creative, self produced music videos, and publishing their unique arrangements. Post concert, you’ll find them out by the merch table delightedly embracing and meeting fans and maybe even sharing photos of their pets.