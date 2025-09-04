Atomic Listening: The Nuclear Arms Race, Sonic Imaginations, and Posthuman Futures

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: Gabrielle Cornish is assistant professor of musicology at the UW-Madison, where her research explores listening cultures and political ideologies in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. In this talk, Cornish uses the Chernobyl disaster as a starting point to set sound studies into dialogue with the “deep history” of radiation and nuclear arms testing in the twentieth century. She also argues that scientists, musicians, and government bureaucrats alike turned to sounds—not visuals—to measure and better understand the atom’s potential in the Soviet Union and United States.