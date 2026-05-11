media release: Award-winning comedian and actress Atsuko Okatsuka announces the second leg of The Big Bowl Tour, adding eight new dates across North America this fall due to overwhelming demand. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced run will visit Orpheum Theater in Madison on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The announcement follows a massive year for Atsuko, whose recently launched The Big Bowl Tour has already seen multiple sold-out performances worldwide, including four sold-out nights at Balboa Theatre in San Diego last week. She also performed a sold-out show at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on May 9 as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival where she also announced her third one hour special which will premiere on Netflix.

Atsuko continues to captivate audiences globally with one-of-kind humor. Her latest stand-up special, FATHER, premiered on Hulu in the U.S. and internationally on Disney+ to critical acclaim. Her previous special, THE INTRUDER (HBO), earned a Gracie Award for “Best Comedy Special,” while The New York Times named it the “Best Debut Special of 2022,” and both Vulture and Variety recognized it among the year’s best comedy specials.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting on Friday, May 15 at 10 AM at Atsuko Okatsuka’s Official Website.