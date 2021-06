media release: Phillip Levy Fine Furniture inventory closeout sale run by Attic Angel Association

June 17 and 18- 10:00-5:30pm; June 19- 10:00-3:00pm, 4201 East Towne Blvd.

Fine Quality USA made furniture: Harden, Henredon, Baker, Sherrill

All items below dealer cost. 100% of proceeds benefitting Attic Angel charities within Dane County.