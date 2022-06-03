× Expand A past Attic Angel Sale.

press release: Attic Sale –Wisconsin’s Largest Two-Day Resale Fundraiser Returns

Wisconsin’s largest two-day resale fundraiser is back after two year COVID delay. More than 5000 items in themed sections for household items, antiques, fine furniture, artwork, treasures, sporting goods, jewelry, toys and more. Attic Angel volunteers have collected quality merchandise over the last three years to produce the sale. Credit and debit cards accepted.

When: Friday and Saturday, June 3-4. Ticket is $10 for Early Bird Sale from 8 a.m.-11a.m., Friday. Free admission 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, June 6: FREE admission 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Price reductions all Saturday morning with many half price items. Noon-1 p.m.: Bag Bonanza. Purchase empty grocery bag for $5 and fill it full of merchandise. Buy as many bags as you like.

Where: Keva Sports Center, Hwy 12/14 exit 250, west on Airport Road, three-quarters of mile. Keva on left. Free parking. 8312 Forsythia Street, Middleton

Produced annually by Attic Angel volunteers. . Majority of proceeds will fund organizations that provide assistance to Dane County families with school-age children who have housing needs.

The nonprofit Attic Angel Association is composed of more than 500 Attic Angel volunteers who continually devote time and talent to improve the lives of children and seniors in Dane County. In the past 39 years, Attic Angel Association has given over $7.6 million to more than 168 Dane County nonprofits, with the Association’s three signature fundraisers providing a large portion of the gifted funds.