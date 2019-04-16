RSVP for Attract Cavity Nesters with a Bird Box
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Learn how to attract Eastern bluebirds, trees swallows, house wrens, and black-capped chickadees to your yard. Habitat needs, along with nest box size and placement, will be discussed. You will assemble a nest box from a provided kit to take home. Bring a Phillips screwdriver. Instructor Patrick Ready (Bluebird Restoration Association of WI) Time: 6:30-8pm
Date: Tuesday, April 23
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, April 16
Price: $38/$30 for Olbrich member
