Attracting Birds to Your Yard

press release: What is the best way to encourage native birds to visit your space? Join Patrick Ready, from the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology, and learn what to plant in your yard to create an inviting environment. Presented in partnership with the Sugar River Gardeners.

Attendees are welcome to stay for refreshments and also join the Sugar River Gardens monthly meeting following the program.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.