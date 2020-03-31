Attracting Eastern Bluebirds & Other Cavity Nesters
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
press release:Learn what it takes to attract Eastern Bluebirds to your yard. Habitat, what type of nest box to use, how to monitor boxes, and if you live in town, what other cavity nesters you might attract with a nest box. Join local bluebird expert and member of the Bluebird Restoration Assoc of WI (BRAW) Patrick Ready for this informative talk.
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
