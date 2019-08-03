Atwood City Limits

press release: This isn’t your everyday parking lot party. This is an Atwood neighborhood music fest! We'll be slinging our signature tacos, our famous fresh-squeezed Palace Margaritas (made with Sauza Blue Reposado 100% Blue Weber Agave), and beers to keep you fueled through the entire set. Come by anytime after 2pm for your favorite band, or hang out all day.

The Music Line-up

- Steering Ships With Empty Bottles / S.S. WEB (Folk/Punk/Americana/Rock/Coun try)

- The Lower 5th (Americana/Midwestern Soul)

- Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound (Folk/Rock/Soul/ Americana)

- WheelHouse (Americana/ Country/Bluegrass Rock Show)

FB event: https://www.facebook. com/events/306546283570705/

Earlybird (before 6/23): $11 includes admission + 1 beer + 1 walking taco

Pre-purchased tickets: $11 includes admission + 1 beer

Pre-purchased tickets: $6 general admission

At the door tickets: $10 general admission

Our Sponsors

Thank you to our generous sponsors: Wisconsin Brewing Company and Sauza Tequila. We couldn't do it without you!

The Fine Print

Children 12 years old and under will be admitted to the festivities for free when accompanied by a parent. Please do not bring outside food, drinks, or pets. Your food and drink tickets may only be redeemed in the outdoor party area. You are welcome to bring your own camp chair. You may leave and come back.

We love being able to host this great neighborhood festival and can’t wait to see everyone there!