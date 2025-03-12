Atwood Music Hall Public Information Meeting

media release: A new theater and event space, Atwood Music Hall, is proposed for 1925 Winnebago Street. The venue will accommodate up to 400 seated guests or 700 standing. Operating hours will vary based on the event schedule. On days without events in the main hall, the cocktail lounge will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Additionally, the venue plans to lease two parking lots from Trinity Lutheran Church—one on Winnebago Street and the other on N. First Street—providing over 100 paid parking spaces for guests.

As part of the application process, an in-person public information meeting for the Atwood Music Hall will be held on March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at The Bur Oak.