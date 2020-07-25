AtwoodFest

(2019 PICK) One of Madison’s hubs of zaniness celebrates summer with a stellar lineup of local and international talent on multiple stages. This year’s fest coincides with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, so expect some throwbacks and some fresh takes. Saturday highlights include roots rockers The Rousers (3:30 pm), disco/funk ambassadors VO5 (5:15 pm),a full-on laser Pink Floyd experience by Echoes of Pompeii (8 pm) and funk-fusion locals Wurk (8:15 pm). On Sunday, catch perennial faves Steely Dane (3:45 pm) and the Alma Afrobeat Ensemble (pictured, 6 pm) for some righteous grooves.

2020 DATES: July 25-26.