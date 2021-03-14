ONLINE: Aubrie Jacobson
Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic
media release: Aubrie Jacobson – Piano recital
Lindsey Meekhof, voice
Maynie Bradley, violin
Ava Shadmani, violin
Kaleigh Acord, violin
Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.
Program
Three Ages of Woman Lee Hoiby (1926-2011)
Sonata for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 15 Darius Milhaud (1892-1974)
Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Major, Op. 78 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
