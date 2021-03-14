ONLINE: Aubrie Jacobson

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Aubrie Jacobson – Piano recital

Lindsey Meekhof, voice

Maynie Bradley, violin

Ava Shadmani, violin

Kaleigh Acord, violin

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Program

Three Ages of Woman Lee Hoiby (1926-2011)

Sonata for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 15 Darius Milhaud (1892-1974)

Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Major, Op. 78 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)