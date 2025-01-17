media release: Stay-cation in the tropics! Sip botanically-inspired cocktails and groove to a variety of music spun by local DJs in Olbrich's Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens.

DJ Audifax will take you on a journey of bouncy beats. From chill vibes to a full on dance-party, her eclectic mix is carefully curated to make you move. And if you walk by the DJ booth, you’ll see her love for music, as she can’t stop shaking it herself.

Advanced timed tickets required! No tickets at the door