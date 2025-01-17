DJ Audifax
to
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Stay-cation in the tropics! Sip botanically-inspired cocktails and groove to a variety of music spun by local DJs in Olbrich's Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens.
DJ Audifax will take you on a journey of bouncy beats. From chill vibes to a full on dance-party, her eclectic mix is carefully curated to make you move. And if you walk by the DJ booth, you’ll see her love for music, as she can’t stop shaking it herself.
Advanced timed tickets required! No tickets at the door
- 1st Time Slot - 6:45 - 8:45 PM (lobby doors open at 6:30 PM)
- 2nd Time Slot - 9-11 PM
- Guests for the 9 PM time slot will be admitted on a first-come, first serve basis, as guests from the first time slot begin exiting the conservatory typically around 8:30 PM
- Arrive anytime during your scheduled time slot
- Guests must exit the conservatory at the conclusion each time slot (8:45 PM & 11PM)
- Wanna stay for the whole event - purchase entry for both time slots
- Bar stations are available both inside the Conservatory and in the Commons (a large room off of the lobby that will house the waiting line if necessary)
- Must be 21 to attend