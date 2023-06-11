media release: You’re invited to Madison Public Art Project’s art walk with artist @AudifaxArt to hear about the Riding Waves mural in Monona.

Riding Waves is a site-specific mural which unveiled during Mental Health Awareness Month in Monona commissioned by the Madison Public Art Project.

The Riding Waves mural seeks to destigmatize mental illness, open up a dialogue for those who are struggling, and raise awareness for change within our community.

Mural art by Audifax who is known for her murals throughout the greater Madison area and beyond!

Join us for the upcoming art talk and Monona murals art walk with Audifax, led by the Madison Public Art Project. Tickets are free, and recommended to reserve your seat as capacity is limited. Reserve your seat today!

Ticket includes:

• Free entry to the hotel artist talk including light refreshments.

• Guided in-person mural viewing

• Art Walk with Audifax and guided tour led by Jillian Talarczyk, Madison Public Art Project, project curator along Monona Drive to see the Vibrant Hydrants, and Monona Murals!

Sunday June 11, 2023, 1:00 PM, meet at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson | 400 River Place.

All ages welcome. Family friendly.

For more information visit our website: www.MadisonPublicArtProject.com

Find new ways of enjoying #publicart in the community. Discover the behind-the-scenes footage of the making of this exciting and important art mural on our IG page. Visit us online to learn more!

About the Madison Public Art Project

The Madison Public Art Project (MPAP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization in Madison Wisconsin. The MPAP fosters innovative contemporary public art projects strengthening communities with engaging art. Supporting emerging and established artists, the Madison Public Art Project relies on corporations, grants, individual donors, community support, and in-kind contributions. Our public art installations inspire imagination, encourage civic participation, fuel artistic development, and connect artists to local communities.

To learn more about Audifax visit: https://audifaxart.com