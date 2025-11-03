media release: Overture Center is honored to welcome the incomparable Audra McDonald to Madison for an unforgettable evening of music and artistry. The Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner stands alone as one of the most celebrated performers of our time. From her iconic Broadway roles in “Carousel,” “Ragtime” and “A Raisin in the Sun,” to her acclaimed performances on television and film, including “The Gilded Age” and Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” McDonald’s remarkable range and emotional depth continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

A Juilliard-trained soprano with a voice that soars from the concert hall to the Broadway stage, McDonald brings her signature warmth, brilliance and humanity to every performance. You won’t want to miss this evening of showstopping classics, heartfelt ballads and pure musical magic from one of the greatest voices of our generation.