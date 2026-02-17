Augustana, Phantom Planet

media release: Augustana emerged as one of the defining voices of mid-2000s alternative rock with their 2005 platinum-certified debut All the Stars and Boulevards. The album's breakout single "Boston" became a cultural touchstone, amassing over 200 million streams and earning placements in countless films and TV shows. The band followed with successful albums including Can't Love, Can't Hurt (2008) and Augustana (2011), cementing their place in the hearts of fans worldwide.