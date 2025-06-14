Aurelio Voltaire, Panic Priest

media release: Often described as a modern-day renaissance man, Aurelio Voltaire is an accomplished singer-performer, author, and creator of films, animation, toys, and home decor.

As an internationally touring musician for nearly 30 years, Voltaire is at the forefront of the Gothic and Dark Cabaret genres. Mixing mirth with the macabre, his music becomes increasingly sought after around Halloween. Walk through a Spirit Halloween and you’re bound to hear some of his songs from the Cartoon Network show, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy. Voltaire has released 13 full-length studio albums, as well as a collection of his Halloween hits.

---

Death. Sex. Doomed Romance. These three simple phrases define the sound and thematic presence of Panic Priest. The musical project of singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jack Armondo (of “dark pop” outfit My Gold Mask), Panic Priest is centered around Armondoʼs deep, crooning vocals while weaving together dreamy guitars and synths.

Panic Priestʼs long awaited sophomore effort “Second Seduction” is a significant sonic expansion on the projectʼs signature sound (which was first unveiled by way of the debut self-titled offering in 2018). Co-Produced and engineered by Brian Fox (Wingtips, Ganser), the new album intertwines classic genres such as Darkwave, Post-Punk and Goth while a richly layered modern Synth-pop sensibility elevates the album to something larger than simple nostalgic recreation. Performed and composed almost entirely by Armondo (with key contributions by Twin Tribes, Vincent Segretario of Wingtips and Gretta Rochelle of My Gold Mask), “Second Seduction” is simultaneously personal yet fantastical. A cathartic account of Armondoʼs real life experiences, stemming from personal heartbreak, life as a non-monogamous individual and even current political anxieties, be prepared to once again be tempted and lured into the world of Panic Priest.