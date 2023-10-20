media release: Finland | 2019 | DCP | 105 min. | Finnish with English subtitles

Director: Miia Tervo; Cast: Mimosa Willamo, Amir Escandari, Elá Yildirim

Commitment-phobic party animal Aurora (Willamo) meets Iranian refugee Darian (Amir Escandari). Darian needs to marry a Finnish woman in order to get asylum for himself and his daughter, so he proposes marriage. Aurora turns him down but agrees to help him find a wife. Preceded by Miia Tervo’s award-winning short Clumsy Little Acts of Tenderness (2015, 9 min.)

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

Finntastic: New Cinema From Finland

This series puts the spotlight on three female filmmakers who have emerged as major talents from Finland over the past decade: Zaida Bergroth, Miia Tervo, and Hanna Bergholm. The subjects of the feature films selected range from a biopic celebrating the life of artist and comic book creator Tove Jansson; a cross-cultural love story set in Lapland; and, in time for Halloween, an inventive new take on body horror about a teen gymnast and her new…offspring. Two of the director’s features will be preceded by their earlier short works, so viewers can witness the evolution of their visual styles. Programmed in partnership with The Finnish Film Foundation. Special thanks to Alissa Simon, Jaana Puskala, Jenni Domingo, Otto Suuronen, and Arttu Manninen.